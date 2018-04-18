Antigonish and Judique receive $150,000 from Toronto Blue Jays Foundation Jays Care for Field Upgrades
Some good news for two communities in northeastern Nova Scotia from the foundation of the Toronto Blue Jays. Jays Care has announced Antigonish
Challenger Baseball and the Judique Recreation Association will each receive 150-thousand dollars through its Field of Dreams grant program.
In Antigonish, the funding will go towards a fully accessible ball field. The president of the Antigonish Baseball Association Chris Hunter says it’s exciting news.
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says it’s a welcome development.
Boucher says the town will also be investing 150-thousand dollars in the project, from funding approved in its capital budget.
Jays Care Field of Dreams grants are for infrastructure dedicated to youth life-skill development and physical activity.