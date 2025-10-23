Antigonish and Pictou County Chambers of Commerce Recognize Business Excellence at Awards Galas

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Awards gala last night in St. Andrews.

Archibald General Contracting received the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, and GC Physiotherapy received the emerging business award.

Peter Corbin of Pete’s Cyclery and Outdoor Shop earned the Young Entrepreneur award, while Jesse Fougere of Noremac Tire and Service Center recevied the outstanding customer service award. Food for Thought picked up the Export Recognition Award.

The first Inez Forbes Community Builder Award went to Joey and Samantha MacDonald of the Jax Mac Foundation.

Antigonish chamber executive director Sidney Arsenault said she was pleased with the event.

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Achievement Awards last night at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre.

The Start Up Award, sponsored by IGNITE Atlantic, went to Nell’s Events. The New Business of the Year award, sponsored by CBDC NOBL went to Mobility Health and Fitness, while the Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by the Pictou County Partnership, went to Auto Trim and Signs.

The innovation award, presented by Michelin, went to Eastcut, and the environmental impact award, sponsored by Doane grant Thorton went to Earth-First Horticultural Services.

The original Sam’s Pizza in Stellarton received the Export Achievement Award, sponsored by Invest Nova Scotia, and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre picked up the leadership in business award, sponsored by Patterson Law.

Creative Pictou County earned the Community Impact Award, sponsored by Sobeys, and MacGregors Industrial Group picked up the Safety excellence award, sponsored by RBC.

The Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by Advocate, went to Stone’s RV and Home Centre. The Barrie MacMillan Unsung Hero award, sponsored by Blinkhorn’s Realty, went to Healthy Pictou County, while the River Run Café Social Enterprise picked up the accessibility champion award, sponsored by the Municipality of Pictou County.