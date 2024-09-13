Antigonish and Pictou included as part of a new Transit Pilot Announced by the Province

The Nova Scotia government today announced it is funding the Nova Scotia Community Transportation Network to run a pilot project to increase ridership with transit operators in the three towns, including Antigonish and Pictou.

A release from the province states that under the pilot, hours and or days of service will be extended and fares reduced. Partners will also test and develop new strategies to reduce single-person vehicle trips and learn what types of supports people need to use public transit more often.

The Province is providing $350,000 to cover the total project cost of Phase 1, taking place this year.