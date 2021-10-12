Antigonish and St. FX Rowing Clubs looks to Recover a missing motor from a Safety Boat

The Antigonish and St. FX Rowing Clubs seek the public’s help in locating the motor for one of their safety boats. The motor, worth at least at 45-hundred dollars went missing from Lochaber over the weekend. Officials with the two clubs suspect it was stolen.

On the group’s Facebook Page, the clubs say the loss is a major step backwards for the team, as it is set to host the Canadian University Rowing Championships less than a month from now. The motor was a Mercury 9.9 horsepower.

Anyone with information about the missing motor is asked to contact Katie Edwards via Facebook, email or phone.