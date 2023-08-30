Antigonish and Wolfville meet to discuss issues concerning small towns with universities

Representatives from the Towns of Wolfville and Antigonish recently met to go over issues concerning the benefits and challenges facing towns with universities.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said Wolfville Mayor Wendy Donovan recently reached out and they met last week. One of the issues discussed was housing, with Boucher noting the new residences at StFX has helped house local students.

Even with the pressures, Boucher said there is plenty of upside to having StFX in the area, noting the students contribute to the local economy, and the university employs a large portion of the community.

Boucher said Wolfville and Antigonish have a lot in common, adding there will likely be continued discussions in the future. She said they are hoping to meet with representatives of the province to talk about some of the challenges facing small town universities.