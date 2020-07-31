Antigonish Arena Association Looking Early October for Re-installation of Ice

The Antigonish Arena Association is eyeing early October for the re-installation of ice at the

facility.

Following an association meeting on Monday, board chair and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will work with Public Health, Hockey Nova Scotia and Antigonish Minor Hockey to see how the ice rental system will work and make sure they follow rules such as gathering sizes. He said they are tentatively looking at the first week of October.

McCarron said the association board will meet again by mid-September where they hope to develop a firmer plan, noting they are also waiting to hear about the possible loosening of public health regulations.