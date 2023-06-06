Antigonish Arena Undergoing Upgrades in the Off-Season

With the wrap up of the recent hockey season, Antigonish Arena manager Brendan Doyle said

the season went well overall.

Doyle, who was hired on to replace outgoing manager Bud MacInnis last August, said it was a big learning curve but he received a lot of support from the users as he learned the ropes.

As for right now, Doyle said they are doing general maintenance with painting and sprucing things up before some major work next month.

Other work being done this summer include adding an accessible viewing area, accessible washroom, and accessible doors, and they are hoping to be able to install another dressing room. While the ice is out this summer, Doyle said there are five pickleball courts set up on the cement surface.