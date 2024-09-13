Antigonish Art After Dark Festival Set for This Weekend

AntiGonight is back and ready to roll this weekend.

Brett Hershey, coordinator for the AntiGonight Art After Dark Street Festival, said the event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, and will include around 18 artist installations, a musician busker, some interactive items, and some displays.

There is also a craft social this evening beginning at 7 at the Grind House. Residents are invited to attend, along with artists, volunteers and the staff and board for AntiGonight.

Hershey, who is in his first year with the festival, said AntiGonight came about in response to the reduction of the exposure of the arts to the general population, especially in more rural areas. He called it a chance to talk to artists, and see what they are doing, adding the organizers are happy to be back this year after the event was cancelled last year due to weather.

Hershey said he is looking forward to seeing people come out, and thanked all of the volunteers who helped make it happen.