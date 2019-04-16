Antigonish Art Fair to Organize Street Fair This Year

Organizers behind the Antigonish Art fair have a new task this summer. They are also organizing the annual street fair.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council appreciates the art fair team taking on the street fair, adding she knows they are very busy already. She pointed to the work put into the art fair, which is well known and established within the area.

These are the kinds of things council is proud of, noted Boucher, adding they believe they lead by example when it comes to cooperation. She said they are at a place where they can’t do things alone, and they have to do things together. She also pointed to the importance of such events, and others like Festival Antigonish, are for the whole community.

Boucher said this is the first year for the art fair team organizing the street fair.