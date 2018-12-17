Antigonish Arts House Fall Programming A Success

up on Friday. Operations Manager Evan Curley says they had two sessions; one that began in September and the second in November.
Officials with the Arts House in Antigonish are pleased with its fall programming that wrapped
Curley says it’s now looking ahead to its winter courses. Registration is now open, classes begin January 14th. Among the new offerings is a creative writing for youth course by Laura Teasdale. More information on the Arts House and its programs can be found at http://antigonishartfair.ca/the-arts-house/.