Antigonish Awards Patching Project Contract

The Town of Antigonish awarded the tender for a 2023 asphalt patching project to Dexter Construction, who offered a bid of $166,647 plus HST. One other company bid on the work, which will include the removal of approximately 2127 square metres of asphalt on town streets, and the supply and replacement of around 258 metric tonnes of hot asphalt pavement to areas identified for patching.
The new Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre is getting some help from the federal government. The facility had a softy opening this morning at 10 at Arisaig Harbour. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the facility is getting just under $50,000. The new facility houses a touch tank and aquariums with local marine species, […]
The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nick Cousins scored in overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the second-round playoff series 4-1. The Panthers return to the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 1996, while an uncertain off-season looms […]