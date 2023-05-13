Tim Horton's Antigonish
Antigonish Awards Patching Project Contract

The Town of Antigonish awarded the tender for a 2023 asphalt patching project to Dexter Construction, who offered a bid of $166,647 plus HST. One other company bid on the work, which will include the removal of approximately 2127 square metres of asphalt on town streets, and the supply and replacement of around 258 metric tonnes of hot asphalt pavement to areas identified for patching.