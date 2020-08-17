Listen Live
A gentleman from Heatherton has made his home in the mountains of Mexico for the last 20 years, Here's a photo, then and now of Mike MacDonald, and some people from the area.
Happy Birthday Ramsaey MacDonald of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Participants at CACL Antigonish will soon be returning to its workshop at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the plan it submitted to the province has been accepted. Teasdale says the return to operations at CACL will be phased in, starting next week. Teasdale says operations will be […]
Vaughn Chisholm announced he will reoffer for Antigonish County’s District 4 in the upcoming municipal election. Chisholm has represented District 4, which includes Trotter’s Lane, Arbour Drive Extension, Thorne Ridge Subdivision, Sylvan Valley, Clydesdale, Crocket Court subdivision, Addington Forks, Lower West River, Keating Court, Brierly Brook, Shieling Court, and Tamara Drive, since 1998. Chisholm looks […]
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]