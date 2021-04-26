Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season

Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season.

You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or go to the Baseball Nova Scotia’s Umpire Division new web site bnsud.ca to get more information.

Also girls baseball is expanding this year, with a under 12 and under 14 all girls league and championship. Any girl aged 9 to 14 that is is intersted can register on the Antigonish Baseball web site at antigonishbaseball.com.

Challenger baseball also returns this year, after taking a year off because of COVID-19, and is getting ready to host an Atlantic Jamboree next year. Preparations and fund-raising are underway.