Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn Prepares for New Role as Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth

Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn says he has a lot to learn as he prepares to assume the role of Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth next year. Over the weekend, Pope Francis appointed Dunn as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn will succeed current Archbishop Anthony Mancini in November of next year, when Mancini submits his resignation on this 75th birthday.

Dunn says as Coadjutor Archbishop,he will assist Mancini in the restructuring and allow him to become familiar with the Archdiocese and its parishes. However, Dunn says he has mixed feelings about leaving the Antigonish Diocese.

Dunn has also been appointed Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Antigonish until a new bishop is assigned. Dunn says it usually takes six to seven months to appoint a new Bishop.