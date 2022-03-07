Antigonish Boat Club Fund-Raising on a Kayak Project for Antigonish Harbour

The Antigonish Boat Club is working on a project aimed at creating access to kayaking along Antigonish Harbour.

Boat Club Board Member Claire MacDonnell says the idea for the project began last summer; it wanted to offer kayaking lessons. However, they were having difficulty in obtaining kayaks or people who could instruct or lead guided tours.

MacDonnell says it’s been talking to various groups in the town and county about what they would need to access the program; and they realized a lot of people want to be on the water. So the Boat Club got to work to develop a program that would be inclusive to everyone.

MacDonnell says fund-raising for the project is underway so it can have consistent guides and instruction in place for the summer.

MacDonnell says it’s hoping to have programs for specific groups two days a week and evening sessions once or twice weekly. In conjunction with Canoe Kayak Nova Scotia, it is also hoping to have weekend programs as well, such as a guided tour or a day-long instruction course.