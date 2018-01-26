Antigonish brewery widening their services

The newest craft brewery in the Antigonish area is expanding their operation to include weekend beer fills. Half Cocked Brewing of North Grant says they will have a table setup during the Winter-market held tomorrow at the Philatelic Centre in town.

Co-Owner Matt Thompson says the ability to have their product readily available in town will hopefully lead to expanded clientele. Thompson says the location of the winter market is excellent for town and county residents:

Thompson says people can bring in their Half Cocked Growlers to swap for a new, full growler. Thompson says they were able to purchase a license where people can sample their beer at the table. Opening day of the market is tomorrow from 10 until 2.