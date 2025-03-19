Antigonish Burger Week Set for March 24th to 31st

Antigonish Burger Week is back again for a third year in a row.

Running from March 24 to March 31 this year, Burger week will feature 12 participating restaurants with each featuring a burger for the week. Organizer Shandra MacMaster said $2 from every burger sold during the week will go to the Antigonish Food Bank and the local SchoolsPlus Program. MacMaster said with food insecurity being at high, they wanted to highlight that and give back to the community.

Participants can pick up a Burger Week passport punch card at any of the participating restaurants or Antigonish Town hall, then turn in the punch cards for a chance to win gift cards from the participating restaurants. More information can be found on the Antigonish Burger Week social media pages.