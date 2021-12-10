Antigonish Business Owner Concerned about the Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Town

A local business owner says he is concerned about the overall impact of the recent COVID- 19 outbreak on the entire Antigonish community.

Mark Gabrieau, chef and owner-operator at Gabrieau’s Bistro, said a lot of folks are worried

about the impact on Antigonish residents, be it seniors, families coming home, or people dealing with health and mental health issues. He pointed to lockdowns early in the pandemic, noting there weren’t any major outbreaks in Antigonish.

With the high local case rates and the potential for them to go even higher, Gabrieau said the uncertainty is leading to anxiety.

Gabrieau pointed to the holidays being right around the corner, said he is concerned about the outbreak potentially putting a halt to be people being able to enjoy themselves and the company of others. He wished a happy holidays to all, adding he hopes the situation won’t have too harsh of an impact and that things will return to normal as soon as possible.