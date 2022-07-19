Antigonish Busy early this summer after Hosting Major Events

Recent successes in Antigonish like the Canada Day celebrations, the Highland Games, and the

Provincial Special Olympics led to a busy early part of the summer for Antigonish. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town saw a busy Main Street and downtown core, adding hotels and restaurants reported being busy as well.

The mayor also pointed to upcoming events, like Nova Scotia Summerfest and the RCMP Musical ride, as good signs for the area, particularly after having most things shut down over the last couple of years.