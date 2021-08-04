Antigonish Candidates in Provincial Election gather for a Forum

The five candidates running in the riding of Antigonish in the provincial election gathered for

a breakfast forum at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. The forum was organized by the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce.

The forum focused on four issues; health care, the economy, education and housing.

On health care, the candidates were asked what their party would do to assist Nova Scotians in need of Mental Health. PC Candidate Michelle Thompson says her party is pledging universal access to mental health.

Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey says his party is pledging walk-in mental health clinics.

The NDP’s Moraig Macgillivray says her party is promising same day-next day mental health care through training more professionals and incentives. Will Fraser of the Greens says his party advocates integrated health care where a mental health professional would be attached to your doctor’s office.

Ryan Smyth of the Atlantica Party says incentives are key, allowing doctors working overtime to bill medical insurance beyond their weekly cap of patients.

On the economy, the candidates were asked what their parties would do to support local business, particularly the tourism sector during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey says his party will continue to build on its proven track record over two terms in office.

PC candidate Michelle Thompson says her party advocates a tourism identity program to market existing businesses, a better paycheque guarantee where companies can allocate 50 per cent of their corporate provincial taxes to increase wages or to hire staff and a Nova Scotia loyal program to encourage spending locally.

Moraig Macgillivray argues for a minimum wage of 15 dollars an hour, which she says will boost spending and as a result support local businesses. Will Fraser of the Greens says it supports grants to local businesses for green innovation and a guaranteed livable income.

Ryan Smyth of the Atlantica Party says business taxes should be removed entirely. He says companies will move their headquarters here with reduced or no taxes.

The candidates were also asked how their parties will have an affordable housing strategy that will work for those looking for a place to live and property owners as well.

NDP candidate Moraig Macgillivray says her party supports continuing rent controls after the COVID state of emergency is lifted, but adds measures need to be taken to increase housing stock.

Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey says initiatives have been taken to address affordable housing, citing the initiatives by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, including one under construction, but he says more needs to be done.

PC Candidate Michelle Thompson says increasing housing stock is key.

Will Fraser of the Green Party says compounding the availability of housing are absentee landlords; those who live in residences one or two months annually, leaving the house empty the rest of the year.

Ryan Smyth of the Atlantica Party says rent controls and other regulations stifles the market, it discourages developers from building.

Another question asked what role can the provincial government play in improving current programs or introducing new programs at the secondary school level that will engage students to become active in their community to work and to live.

Green Party candidate Will Fraser says students need to be shown what opportunities that exist. He says students are streamed far too early.

Liberal party candidate Randy Delorey says his party is committed to expanding new training programs at the NSCC.

PC candidate Michelle Thompson says increasing access to practical education is important. She says programs like Service Learning at St. FX and the Co-op program at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School allow students to see a variety of possible careers.

The NDP’s Moraig Macgillivray says reducing NSCC tuition is a first step, making it free and accessible to everyone.

Ryan Smyth of the Atlantica Party says parents should be left to decide how their children are educated.