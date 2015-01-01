Antigonish CAO Jeff Lawrence Stepping Down, Accepts Position as CAO of the Town of Kentville

Antigonish CAO Jeff Lawrence has tendered his resignation with the municipality, effective January 31. Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher made the announcement during last night’s regular meeting of council.

Boucher said the town was able to accomplish a lot with Lawrence as the CAO, including the installation of the skateboard park, dog park, and a revamp of the town’s land use strategy and bylaws.

Lawrence is moving to Kentville to serve as CAO there but will remain with Antigonish until January 31. He has served as CAO for the town of Antigonish for eight years.