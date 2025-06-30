Antigonish Challenger Baseball calling for volunteers and buddies

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is calling for volunteers and buddies to help them host the 2025 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series, running August 2nd and 3rd, in Antigonish. Aside from Challenger Baseball, the weekend will include swimming, CrossFit, bowling, sledge hockey, skating, and other social events for the athletes.

Randy Crouse, coordinator for Antigonish Challenger Baseball and ambassador for the Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball League, said if volunteers want to take part and help, he will find a role for you.

Folks interested in helping out can contact Crouse at randy.crouse@hotmail.com or by calling 902-318-0707.

Last year, Crouse said the event featured 94 athletes and around 300 buddies, volunteers, and family members. This year, they expect 100-125 athletes, and around 500 people altogether. While some programs are bringing their own buddies, Crouse said they want to make sure to have enough for the local athletes as well as extras in case the support is needed.

He thanked the community for supporting the challenger program in all it endeavours.