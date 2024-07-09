Antigonish Challenger Baseball hosting online auction to raise funds for Atlantic All-Star Series in August

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is hosting an online auction to fundraise for the upcoming Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series being hosted in Antigonish on August 9th-11th.

The auction is now live at www.32auctions.com/challengerbaseball2024.

Organizer Randy Crouse said a number of things are up for auction, including sports related items and gift cards, with more items being added in the next few days. The auction will close on Monday, July 22nd at 9 p.m..

On top of the fundraising, Crouse said he is also trying to raise awareness of the Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series, noting they are hoping to see 150 kids taking part from across the Atlantic provinces.

Challenger Baseball is a free program that provides an opportunity for children, youth, and adults with cognitive, sensory, and/or physical disabilities to participate in organized baseball at a level structured to their abilities. Buddies are assigned to each player to help provide a safe and enjoyable experience.

For more information, people can contact Crouse at randy.crouse@hotmail.com or call 902-318-0707.