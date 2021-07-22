Listen Live
Found: two brand new (still in the package) outdoor umbrellas on the road by the Antigonish Dairy Queen. Call or text 902-318-1246.
All baseball including Challenger, 12U, 14U, and 15U is cancelled tonight due to the weather.
RCMP Investigate Vehicle Thefts, break and enters, and Theft...11:40 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP are investigating several vehicle thefts, break and enters, and thefts from vehicles Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police say the incidents occurred in multiple communities around Pictou County. If you are a victim, or have information on who is responsible, contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers […]
Guysborough District Warden Concerned about Increased Closur...10:43 am | Read Full Article
The CLOSED sign has been appearing with more frequency at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in recent weeks. MODG Warden Vernon Pitts told media after the regular council meeting on Wednesday afternoon, that the MODG had put up a $100,000 incentive for new doctors in Guysborough and the onus is on the province to find […]
Sports Roundup – July 185:44 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher of Hantsport raced his way to the checkered flag in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener last night at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite battled hard for second in the waning laps of the race with Cole’s younger brother Jarrett Butcher. Slaunwhite ended up second with the younger Butcher […]