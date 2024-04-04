Antigonish Challenger Baseball Preparing for Another Season

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is gearing up for another season.

Antigonish Challenger Baseball plays Thursday evenings from 6-7pm on The Sandlot starting in June and the season runs until mid-August. Coordinator Randy Crouse said they are expecting around 45-50 athletes so they are hoping to around 100 buddies to volunteer to help participants with varying abilities enjoy baseball in a recreational/non-competitive environment. Education and training for buddies runs in May.

There is a lot going on this summer for Antigonish Challenger Baseball, which is entering its 11th season.

From August 9-11, Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball will host the inaugural Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series in Antigonish. This event will unite Challenger Baseball programs from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island in a celebration of camaraderie, inclusivity, and the joy of the game. There is also the continued partnership with Jays Care Foundation and Antigonish Challenger Baseball is hosting a silent auction that will begin in May to fundraise for the season and for the all-star series.