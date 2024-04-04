Listen Live

Antigonish Challenger Baseball Preparing for Another Season

Apr 4, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is gearing up for another season.

The Sandlot Baseball Field, home field for Antigonish Challenger Baseball. (Ken Kingston photo)

Antigonish Challenger Baseball plays Thursday evenings from 6-7pm on The Sandlot starting in June and the season runs until mid-August. Coordinator Randy Crouse said they are expecting around 45-50 athletes so they are hoping to around 100 buddies to volunteer to help participants with varying abilities enjoy baseball in a recreational/non-competitive environment. Education and training for buddies runs in May.

 

There is a lot going on this summer for Antigonish Challenger Baseball, which is entering its 11th season.

 

From August 9-11, Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball will host the inaugural Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series in Antigonish. This event will unite Challenger Baseball programs from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island in a celebration of camaraderie, inclusivity, and the joy of the game. There is also the continued partnership with Jays Care Foundation and Antigonish Challenger Baseball is hosting a silent auction that will begin in May to fundraise for the season and for the all-star series.


