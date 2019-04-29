Antigonish Challenger Baseball seeking Buddies for 2019 Season

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is looking for buddies.

Randy Crouse, head of Antigonish Challenger Baseball, said they are getting ready to start their sixth season and they saw a significant increase in registration so far. He said they are looking at upwards of 40 participants, noting they are now trying to increase the number of volunteers or buddies.

Crouse said those looking to volunteer can contact him at 902-318-0707 or visit antigonishchallenger.com, and antigonishbaseball.com

Near the end of May, they will host some education and training for the buddies. May 30 is the first night for everyone on the field and they will run full-swing from mid June to mid-August.

As for their accessible field, Crouse said the contract was awarded and the money was paid, and construction is set to begin soon. Once they get started, Crouse said it’s a fairly quick process, noting he understands the field will be done by mid-June. They’re looking to host a grand opening the weekend of July 19-21st.