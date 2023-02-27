Antigonish Challenger Baseball seeking Buddies for 2023 Season

With spring just around the corner, Antigonish Challenger Baseball is putting out the call

for buddies for the 2023 season. The play Thursday evenings from 6-7pm on The Sandlot starting in late May and the season runs until mid-August.

Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator Randy Crouse described a buddy as someone who wants to help children and youth with varying abilities enjoy baseball in a recreational/non-competitive environment. Crouse said they are expecting about 50 players this season.

Those interested in taking part can contact Crouse at randy.crouse@hotmail.com or 902-318-0707. Please include your email, phone number, birth date and shirt size.