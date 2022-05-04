Antigonish Challenger Baseball Seeks Buddies for 2022 Season

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is set to begin in early June and the club is looking for some buddies to help out.

Challenger baseball runs Thursday evenings from 6-7pm on The Sandlot beside Dr. John Hugh

Gillis Regional High School starting June 2nd, with buddy training the last week of May.

Randy Crouse, head of Antigonish Challenger Baseball, said they are expecting about 45 athletes this season, the most they’ve ever had. He said baseball experience isn’t required to become a buddy, but they will need more hands on deck than in years past with the increase in athletes.

If you are interested and available to help, please contact Randy Crouse at randy.crouse@hotmail.com or 902-318-0707 (cell). Please include your email, phone number and birth date.

Those looking for more information can visit www.antigonishchallenger.com