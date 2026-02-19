Antigonish Challenger Baseball to host 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series in Early August

Antigonish Challenger Baseball will host the 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series August 1-2.

Challenger Baseball programs from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island are set to attend the event, which organizer Randy Crouse called a celebration of inclusion, camaraderie, and the joy of sport. The two days of activities will include baseball, swimming, bowling, sledge hockey, skating, and CrossFit.

The free event, is now in its third year. As in previous years, the organizers are asking for community support, which could include financial sponsorship, silent auction donations, in-kind support, or volunteering at the event.

For more information, please reach out to randy.crouse@hotmail.com or call 902-318-0707.