Antigonish Challenger Baseball to host Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series in August

Challenger Baseball will return to Antigonish this spring and they already have a big event planned for August.

The local crew is hosting the Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series event this August 2-3. Randy Crouse, Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator and national coordinator for Challenger Baseball Canada, said the event is in partnership with the Jays Care Foundation.

As for the upcoming Antigonish Challenger Baseball season, Crouse said they are hoping to get on the Sandlot field the last week of may for a meet and greet with the athletes and buddies. They are looking to get playing the first week of June, weather depending. He said they are looking at about 50-60 players taking part this season, so they are looking for buddies to help out.

For more information about the program and how to volunteer, visit antigonishchallenger.com