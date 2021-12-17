Antigonish Chamber of Commerce and St. FX University join forces to Support Local Businesses affected by the COVID-19 Outbreak

St. FX University is teaming up with the Antigonish Chamber Commerce in support of local Antigonish businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. They are combining to enhance the

chamber’s Antigonish by Choice efforts in launching a support local drive aimed at encouraging the Antigonish and St. FX communities including the global St. FX alumni network in supporting Antigonish businesses. St. FX is contributing $10,000 while the chamber is adding $5,000

The fund will be used to purchase gift cards, certificates and other forms of support from local businesses. Also Chamber of Commerce member and partner 989XFM will offer a $500 advertising package as a prize drawn from a list of businesses who have participating in this Antigonish by Choice initiative.

The cards will be distributed in a number of ways, including organizations who are working with those in need, activities such as community draws and raffles and used to promote the Antigonish area in the coming months as a place to shop, dine, play and stay.

St. FX president Andy Hakin says the university has a responsibility to help and reached out to the chamber. Hakin says it was determined this was the best way to get an immediate start.

Also the St. FX Alumni Association will participate through its “Be Kind” campaign. The incoming Association President Kathleen Sheridan says its encouraging all alumni to consider supporting the “Be Kind Gift Card Campaign” which will help Antigonish Businesses and local organizations over the next couple of weeks. More details on the Alumni Association’s plans will be released soon.

The Chamber and the University are encouraging local businesses interested in participating in the stimulus program to go the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce website at: https://antigonishchamber.com/antigonish-by-choice-shop-dine-play-stay/

Businesses can complete a short registration form by 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 21st so the Chamber can follow-up to ensure as many businesses as possible can receive some benefit from the initiative. Businesses can also call 902-863-6308 if they can access the registration portal.