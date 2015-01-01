Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Announce Winners of Holiday Shopping Passport Draw

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Holiday Shopping Passport draw.

The Grand prize went to Marguerite MacGillvray, second prize went to Melissa Lowe, and third prize went to Joanne Mattie.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, called it a successful second year for the local initiative.

The Holiday Shopping passport saw shoppers collect stickers from participating businesses while shopping. After collecting eight stickers, shoppers qualified for the prize draws.