Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announces Nominees for its Business Awards

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at St. Andrews District Community Center on Thursday, October 20th, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets are available on the chamber web site, or by calling (902) 863-6308.

The nominees for the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, presented by CBDC-NOBL are:

ALVA Construction

Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance

Joe Jellow, Monastery Petro-Canada/Hawthorne Convenience

The nominees for the Emerging Business Award, presented by RBC are:

Back East Seafood

CrossFit Actuate

Emma Peters, RMT- Massage Therapy

Half Cocked Brewing Company

Next Level Skateboard Shop

The nominees for the Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Patterson Law are:

Ben Boudreau, St.FX Boxes

Keagan MacKinnon, Keamack Construction INC

Richard Grant, LIVEN Protein Kefir

The nominees for the Outstanding Customer Service Award, presented by East Coast Credit Union are:

Back East Seafood

Butterfly Mobile Massage

CACL Antigonish Workshop

CrossFit Actuate

Granny’s Antiques & Gifts

Make Yer Own Wine and Beer

NAPA Auto Parts

Next Level Skateboards

Noremac Tires Ltd.

Whidden Park