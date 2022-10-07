Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announces Nominees for its Business Awards

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at St. Andrews District Community Center on Thursday, October 20th, from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Tickets are available on the chamber web site, or by calling (902) 863-6308.
The nominees for the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, presented by CBDC-NOBL are:
ALVA Construction
Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance
Joe Jellow, Monastery Petro-Canada/Hawthorne Convenience
The nominees for the Emerging Business Award, presented by RBC are:
Back East Seafood
CrossFit Actuate
Emma Peters, RMT- Massage Therapy
Half Cocked Brewing Company
Next Level Skateboard Shop
The nominees for the Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Patterson Law are:
Ben Boudreau, St.FX Boxes
Keagan MacKinnon, Keamack Construction INC
Richard Grant, LIVEN Protein Kefir
The nominees for the Outstanding Customer Service Award, presented by East Coast Credit Union are:
Back East Seafood
Butterfly Mobile Massage
CACL Antigonish Workshop
CrossFit Actuate
Granny’s Antiques & Gifts
Make Yer Own Wine and Beer
NAPA Auto Parts
Next Level Skateboards
Noremac Tires Ltd.
Whidden Park