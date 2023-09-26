Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala to be Held October 18th

The 2023 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala is set for October 18.

The chamber is handing out five awards at this year’s gala; the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, presented by CBDC-NOBL, the Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Patterson Law, the Outstanding Customer Service Award, presented by East Coast Credit Union, the Export Recognition Award, presented by Invest Nova Scotia, and the Emerging Business Award.

Nominees for the Ian Spencer award include Monastery Petro-Canada and Mother Webb’s Steakhouse. Nominees for the Young Entrepreneur award include Shandra MacMaster with MacMaster Ventures: Logistics Solutions Limited, Kelsie MacDonald with Antigonish nail Boutique and Spa, and Janelle Marchand, with Wellness Couch Counselling.

Nominess for the Outstanding Customer Service Award include Alie Cameron with BL Environmental, Catherine Almanzor, with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Debbie MacDonald, with Bergengren Credit Union, Maggii Pelly, with Microtel Antigonish, Robyn MacInnis, with Carmie MacInnis Insurance, and Jesse Fougere, with Noremac Tires and Service. Nominees for the Emerging Business Award include bayside Travel Centre, Half Cocked Brewing company, Mindhous Wellness, Nepsis Floatation, and Tidal Salt.

Lauren Kaiser, executive Director with the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said the event will take place during Small Business Week, adding the awards are designed to recognize local businesses.

The award nominees are judged by an independent 5-person panel of judges, unknown to each other and the public throughout the process. The event is going ahead at the St. Andrew’s District Community Centre.