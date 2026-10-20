Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala to be Held Thursday

The 2026 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards gala is set for this week.

Seven awards are up for grabs including the Young Entrepreneur Award, the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, the Outstanding Customer Service Award, the Export Recognition Award, the Emerging Business Award, the Inez Forbes Community Builder Award and the new Kanti Chaudhari Award for Excellence in Tourism.

Chamber President Paul Curry said it is important to celebrate success in the community. He said it’s always a fun evening with great food and atmosphere, while offering time to network, celebrate, and be a part of the local business community.