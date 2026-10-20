Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala to be Held Thursday

The 2026 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards gala is set for this week.
Seven awards are up for grabs including the Young Entrepreneur Award, the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, the Outstanding Customer Service Award, the Export Recognition Award, the Emerging Business Award, the Inez Forbes Community Builder Award and the new Kanti Chaudhari Award for Excellence in Tourism.
Chamber President Paul Curry said it is important to celebrate success in the community. He said it’s always a fun evening with great food and atmosphere, while offering time to network, celebrate, and be a part of the local business community.
Curry said some tickets are still available, and people can find them online at the chamber’s website. The event will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 6 pm at the St. Andrews District Community Centre.
The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Lyons Brook man with trafficking fentanyl. Through an ongoing investigation, members of the Unit say they learned of a man who had purchased fentanyl on the dark web and was having it delivered...
As part of the new branding for the Pictou Waterfront, there will be some new names in use. At last night's monthly meeting of council, it was noted that the new marina will be called Market Wharf Marina, while the lower part of town that includes Caladh Avenue,...
Pictou Town council wants more information on a possible solution to the cormorant problem. Department of Natural Resources wrote to council asking for a letter of support for a plan that DNR is working on with Nova Scotia Power to build a new habitat near the end...
A long serving member of the New Glasgow Police Service was honoured at last night's meeting of town council. Sgt. Darryl Paris recently retired after more than thirty-seven years on the force. Mayor Nancy Dicks, current Police Chief Ryan Leil,and Pictou Centre MLA...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.