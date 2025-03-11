Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has Several Events Planned this Sping

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has a number of events coming up.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said they are hosting a neurodiversity lunch and learn, presented by Autism Nova Scotia and Mentorability, set for March 20th at the Antigonish Town and County Library. On March 25, the chamber is hosting From Markets to Mainstream: a dinner and keynote featuring Sheena Russell of Made With Local, at the Main Street Cafe. It will also feature a presentation from Nova Scotia Loyal.

The AGM for the chamber is set for April 23, and the chamber’s president’s dinner, featuring Barb Stegemann of the 7 Virtues, is set for May 13.

With a federal election on the horizon, Kaiser said there was also discussion about potential meet the candidate events.