Antigonish Chamber of Commerce holds AGM, honours Farm Leader Casey van de Sande

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce held its Annual General Meeting last night. The slate of officers for the coming year include Dan Fougere as President,

Andrew Bradshaw as Vice-President, Treasurer Cathy Forbes and Inez Forbes as Secretary.

Inez Forbes is one of four new members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Other new faces are Directors Shelly Grant, Andrew Heighton and Leo MacPherson. Other directors on the board are Peter Cameron, Wayne Ezekiel, Ed Joyce, Brian Luzurri, Larry McLean, Rose Paul and Ashley Shelton. Retiring from the board are Monica Fulmore, Eric Atkinson, Tim Hynes and Lisa Apfeld-Montrose.

The Chamber also created a new award, the Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder Award. The first recipient is well-known local producer and agricultural leader Casey van de Sande. In 2017, Van de Sande was inducted into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame.