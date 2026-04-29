Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holds AGM

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce held its annual general meeting last night.

New members elected to the chamber’s Board of Directors include Tyler Mackisoc of BMO Private Wealth, William Murphy of MASV Media, Jennifer DeCoste of Fireloch Retreat and Gathering Place and Angela Bowles of Fresh Food Matters.

Returning to the Board include executive members, President Paul Curry, Vice President Shandra MacMaster and Treasurer Tim Hierlihy. Emilie Chiasson, a returning board member was chosen to be Secretary,

Other returning Board Members are Kim Archibald, Jennifer Baudoux, Mealey MacDonald, Mike Hart, Nicole MacGillivray, and Kohlin Rasenberg.