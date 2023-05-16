Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holds President’s Dinner Monday

Last night, The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual President’s Dinner at the Charles V. Keating Centre, presented by the MacLeod Group.

The chamber welcomed its Board of Directors, and honored this year’s Patrick C. Hanley

Community Builder Award recipient, Dr. Elizabeth Brennan with Arts Health Antigonish. The award, sponsored by CIBC, is handed out to a community leader, businessperson, or employee who demonstrates compassion for their fellow citizens, dedicated to a cause, organization, or vision important to them and the community, and demonstrate high standards for volunteering and community development. With the award, also comes $500 for a charity of the winner’s choice.

Inez Forbes, new president of the chamber, said the board will continue to advocate for and support the Antigonish Business community.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston served as keynote speaker, alongside the Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson.

Also at the dinner last night, 989XFM was presented with an award in appreciation of the station’s impact on the local community, commitment to quality programming and dedication to listeners