Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holds President’s Dinner

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual President’s Dinner Tuesday night at the Charles V Keating Centre.

The 2025-26 board of directors for the chamber includes president Paul Curry, vice president Shandra MacMaster, treasurer Tim Hierlihy, secretary Kelsey Doiron, and past president Inez Forbes.

As part of the evening’s celebrations Anita Stewart received the Patrick C Hanley Award, sponsored by CIBC.

Hanley began his career in 1957 at the CIBC in Antigonish, dedicating himself to both managing finances of Antigonish, and caring for the community. As an active participant locally in the church and community organizations, such as the Canadian Association for Community Living, Hanley was also committed to youth, helping to ensure that the community had an arena by 1968 through the “Building for Youth” campaign.