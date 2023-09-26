Antigonish Chamber of Commerce holds session on Accessibility

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce yesterday hosted a lunch and learn sponsored by and hosted at the Maritime Inn.

Attendees heard from Hannah MacDougall, an accessibility capacity building program specialist with the Nova Scotia Accessibility directorate, about the accessibility standards mandated by 2030. She provided an overview of the accessibility act, the implementation strategy for the act, prescribed public sector bodies and the work there, and the Access Includes Everyone Campaign.

Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher was on hand and spoke about the town’s accessibility plan, noting work began in 2020, adding they have a ways to go.

In Access by Design, a framework for how the provincial government will achieve its goal of an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030, six standards will be developed in built environment, education, employment, goods and services, information and communications, and transportation.