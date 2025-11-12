Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Passport Contest begins November 20th

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Passport Contest is coming back for another year.

Sydney Arsenault, executive director for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said things will run similar to past years.

Arsenault said over 60 local businesses are taking part.

The first place prize bundle is worth of $1,000. The kick off date is November 20, and people can fill out their passports until December 17, the date of the draw. The chamber encourages everyone to shop local this holiday season.