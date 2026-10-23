Antigonish Chamber of Commerce honours its Best at their annual Business Awards Gala

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business awards gala last night in St. Andrew’s.

The Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, sponsored by CBDC-NOBL, went to Glenn DeCoste of DeCoste Interiors.

The Emerging Business Award, sponsored by maples Retirement Living, went to Oak Manor By Burnside Brewing.

The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Patterson Law, went to Addy Strickland, while the Outstanding Customer Service Award, sponsored by East Coast Credit Union, went to Evelyn Macpherson with DeCoste Interiors.

The Export Recognition Award, sponsored by Invest NS, went to Steinhart Distillery.

Inez Forbes Community Builder Award, sponsored by A&W, went to Dr. Amy Hendricks & Paul Davie while the Kanti Chaudhari Excellence in Tourism Award, sponsored by Antigonish Tourism, went to Paul Curry.