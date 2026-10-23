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Antigonish Chamber of Commerce honours its Best at their annual Business Awards Gala

Oct 23, 2026 | Local News

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business awards gala last night in St. Andrew’s.  
 
  The Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, sponsored by CBDC-NOBL, went to Glenn DeCoste of DeCoste Interiors.
The Emerging Business Award, sponsored by maples Retirement Living, went to Oak Manor By Burnside Brewing.

Recipients at the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Patterson Law, went to Addy Strickland, while the Outstanding Customer Service Award, sponsored by East Coast Credit Union, went to Evelyn Macpherson with DeCoste Interiors.
 
The Export Recognition Award, sponsored by Invest NS, went to Steinhart Distillery.
 
Inez Forbes Community Builder Award, sponsored by A&W, went to Dr. Amy Hendricks & Paul Davie while the Kanti Chaudhari Excellence in Tourism Award, sponsored by Antigonish Tourism, went to Paul Curry.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.