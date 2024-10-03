Listen Live

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Hosted Meet the Candidate Event for Mayor and Town Council Candidates Tuesday; County Council Candidates Up Next

Oct 3, 2024 | Local News

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Meet the Candidate event on Tuesday night, featuring candidates for the mayoral and council races for the Town of Antigonish. All of the 13 candidates introduced themselves and then answered a pre-submitted question, followed by some social time.

Chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser said the chamber was pleased with the event, noting everyone responded well.

Tonight’s (Thursday) meet the candidate event, which begins at 5:30 at the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department, will feature all but two of the candidates for county council.

 

The Nova Scotia Municipal Election is set for October 19.


