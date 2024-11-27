Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Launches Holiday Shopping Passport Program

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is running it’s Holiday Shopping Passport program.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said with a $10 purchase at a participating business, shoppers will receive a sticker. When they get eight stickers, they can fill the card and leave it at the business where they made the final purchase. The cards will then enter into a draw for four major baskets, valued at $1,200, $1,000, $800, and $525, with the baskets including a combination of physical items and gift cards.

Kaiser said around 60 local business are participating this year. She thanked all the businesses taking part. Cards can be picked up at participating businesses. For a full list of those businesses, please visit the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce website.