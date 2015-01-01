Antigonish Chamber of Commerce launches Shopping Passport Program to Encourage Christmas Shopping in the Local Area

In an effort to encourage shopping at businesses associated with Antigonish Chamber of Commerce this holiday season, the chamber is bringing back its Holiday Shopping Passport initiative.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said with purchases of $10 or more at participating businesses, customers will get a sticker. Once people collect eight stickers, they can enter into a draw for three prize packages, with the packages including a significant number of gift cards and items donated by participating businesses. The grand prize is valued at $1,500, second prize is valued at $800, and there is a value of $500 for the third prize. The cards can be dropped off at the chamber office or with the business where you complete the passport. The draw is on December 20, so the cards have to be submitted by the 19th.

Kaiser said 49 businesses are participating at the moment, and more can join in. She noted this is a new and improved passport compared to last year.

The passports can be picked up at participating business and the chamber is passing them out at Christmas on the Main event in Antigonish tonight.