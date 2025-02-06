Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Planning a Number of Events in the Coming Months

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for spring.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said they are hosting a headshot session for local businesses on February 12, featuring local photographer Brian Kennedy, with a Linked-In workshop later in the month.

The chamber is hosting its annual President`s Dinner on May 13, with guest speaker Barb Stegemann, an Antigonish native, author, and founder and CEO of The 7 Virtues perfume. The chamber will also announce its new board at that time.

Kaiser said they are hoping to do a smaller dinner over the summer, noting they are also co-hosting a tourism package development workshop, alongside Coastal Nova Scotia and Tourism Nova Scotia, this Friday at the Microtel Inn and Suites.

Work will soon begin on the chamber`s annual visitor map, with Kaiser stating if people want a community event or business included, they can contact the chamber.