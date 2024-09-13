Listen Live

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Planning Meet the Candidate Events

Sep 13, 2024

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of meet the candidate events on October 1 and October 3.

The October 1 event will be for mayoral and town council candidates  for the town, and will take place at the Claymore Inn at 6 p.m..  The October 3 event is for candidates for County council and will take place at the Beech Hill Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department at 5:30 p.m.. 

Chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser said the candidates will be able to introduce themselves and then answer a pre submitted question. 

Kaiser said the business community has been anxious to meet the candidates, particularly with the number of new faces running.


