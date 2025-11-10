Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President offers Mixed Review of the Federal Budget

The head of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce offered his thoughts on the recent federal budget.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney shared his 2025 budget, with a final vote coming after November 11. Antigonish Chamber president Paul Curry called his review of the budget as mixed, noting there good things like new money for housing and infrastructure, which he said could be positive for the region both for residents and businesses. On the other hand, there are concerns.

Currie says if the deficit is used to create new opportunities to build more jobs, then it is a good thing, but if it isn`t used properly, it could put a burden on the future.

Curry said there are also provisions in the budget on immigration, which he said is a matter of interest for the Chamber.