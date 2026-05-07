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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner set for May 14th

May 7, 2026 | Local News

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual President’s Dinner on Thursday, May 14th, at the Charles  V  Keating Centre .    

The evening will feature a keynote presentation from Dr. Nicholas  Giacomantonio, the director of  cardiac  rehabilitation  and  prevention   at  the QE2 Health  Sciences  Centre  and founder of the Heartland Tour.    

The chamber will also announce the winner of the Patrick  C  Hanley    Award .  Hanley became manager of  the  Canadian  Imperial  Bank  of  Commerce in Antigonish in 1957 .   As an active participant in the local church and community organizations such as the Canadian Association for Community Living, Hanley was also committed to youth, helping to ensure that the community had an arena by 1968 through the “Building for Youth” campaign. Award  criteria  includes   a demonstrated compassion for fellow  citizens ,   a willingness  to  help in times of  need,  dedication  to a cause, organization, or vision important to them and the community,  and  high   standards  for  volunteering and community development .    

Chamber president Paul Curry called it an  important  night  for the organization .    

Things kick off with a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30, with live jazz before dinner. Those looking for more information can visit the chamber ’s web site  

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year