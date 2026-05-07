Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner set for May 14th

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual President’s Dinner on Thursday, May 14th, at the Charles V Keating Centre .

The evening will feature a keynote presentation from Dr. Nicholas Giacomantonio, the director of cardiac rehabilitation and prevention at the QE2 Health Sciences Centre and founder of the Heartland Tour.

The chamber will also announce the winner of the Patrick C Hanley Award . Hanley became manager of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Antigonish in 1957 . As an active participant in the local church and community organizations such as the Canadian Association for Community Living, Hanley was also committed to youth, helping to ensure that the community had an arena by 1968 through the “Building for Youth” campaign. Award criteria includes a demonstrated compassion for fellow citizens , a willingness to help in times of need, dedication to a cause, organization, or vision important to them and the community, and high standards for volunteering and community development .

Chamber president Paul Curry called it an important night for the organization .

Things kick off with a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30, with live jazz before dinner. Those looking for more information can visit the chamber ’s web site